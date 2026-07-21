iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date Tipped, Key Specifications Leak Hint At Major Camera Upgrades

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Apple's iPhone 18 Pro appears to be inching closer to its expected September unveiling, with a fresh round of analysis pointing to an exact keynote date, while separate leaks suggest the new flagship could bring one of the biggest camera overhauls in recent iPhone history alongside a next generation processor.

iPhone 18 Pro series keynote date narrowed down to September 9

Forbes has laid out a detailed case for when Apple will hold its annual iPhone event this year, based on the company's own scheduling history. Every iPhone keynote since 2012 has fallen between September 7 and September 14, with the sole exception being 2020, when the event was pushed to September 15 due to the pandemic. Apple has also never held the keynote on September 11 or on the day immediately after Labor Day, and has never scheduled it before the holiday either.

Since Labor Day falls on September 7 this year, mirroring the calendar in 2015, when Apple held its keynote on September 9, the analysis points to the same date this year. Going by this pattern, pre-orders would likely open on Friday, September 11, iOS 27 would roll out on Monday, September 14, review embargoes would lift around September 15 or 16, and the phones would go on sale on Friday, September 18. Mind you, Apple has not confirmed any of these dates yet.

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iPhone 18 Pro leaks: A20 Pro chip and camera upgrades expected

Alongside the timeline, a separate wave of leaks has offered a clearer picture of what the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could bring under the hood.

According to a report by the Sunday Guardian, the devices are tipped to feature a new variable aperture main camera paired with a Sony IMX905 sensor, marking what could be the biggest imaging upgrade to the lineup in years. The report also states that Apple is expected to retain the same telephoto lens, ultra-wide sensor, LiDAR scanner, and front camera as the iPhone 17 Pro Max, suggesting the company's focus this cycle is squarely on improving the primary camera rather than overhauling the entire setup. The same leak points to Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chip powering the new models, built on TSMC's 2 nanometre process, along with a significantly larger battery of around 5,500mAh, which would make it the biggest battery fitted to an iPhone yet. A new colour option, referred to as Dark Cherry, and a smaller Dynamic Island have also been mentioned as part of the leaked design changes.