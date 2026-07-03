India Probes Tata Electronics Data Breach That Exposed Apple iPhone 18 Pro Secrets | Pixabay

The Government of India has launched an investigation into a data breach at Tata Electronics after sensitive documents linked to Apple’s unreleased iPhone 18 Pro were leaked online. The development marks the government’s first public response to the incident, with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology confirming that the matter is under investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, IT Secretary S Krishnan said the breach had been reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the country’s nodal agency for handling cybersecurity incidents. “We are investigating,” Krishnan said.

A leak with global implications

The leaked data reportedly includes sensitive lists of iPhone 18 Pro components and suppliers, along with photographs of the unreleased models. The files were allegedly posted on the dark web by a ransomware group that stole data from Tata Electronics, one of Apple's key suppliers in India.

The breach is significant because Apple’s supply chain is known for its strict confidentiality. Information on which companies manufacture specific components for upcoming iPhone models is closely guarded and is not disclosed in Apple’s public supplier database. The incident raises fresh concerns about the security of sensitive information within the company's global manufacturing network.

More companies affected

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September. According to the leaked files, at least six documents reveal the names of companies producing specific components for the upcoming devices.

The data breach was not limited to Apple-related information. Reuters had earlier reported that documents linked to Tesla, Qualcomm and TSMC were also posted on the dark web. Following the incident, Tata Electronics has hired a global consultant to conduct a forensic audit to assess the extent of the breach and investigate how the data was compromised.

Cybersecurity under fresh scrutiny

The incident has once again highlighted the growing cybersecurity risks facing global technology supply chains. As India strengthens its position as a major manufacturing hub for international technology companies, protecting sensitive business data is becoming increasingly critical.

While the government’s investigation is under way, the findings are expected to determine the scale of the breach and whether additional safeguards are needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.