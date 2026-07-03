'No System Perfect, Our Review Process May Not Detect All Policy Violations': Meta Says After Instagram Found Running Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material In India

Instagram has reportedly been running paid advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material to users in India. The probe found that ads directing users to purchase such content on messaging app Telegram were appearing on the platform despite Meta's own policies requiring every advertisement to be reviewed before publication. Meta has disputed the characterisation of its practices while confirming it took down some of the flagged content.

According to reportage by BBC, the investigation began after reporters noticed Instagram was surfacing sexually suggestive content on a test account even without the user searching for it. The BBC set up an alias account based in India and followed a set of accounts posting sexualised content to observe how the platform's advertising system responded.

Within a week, the account began receiving advertisements featuring explicit adult content. Days later, the investigation found, the platform began showing ads depicting children in sexually suggestive situations alongside adults, with links directing users to Telegram channels where the material could reportedly be purchased. BBC said around 30 unique advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material appeared over the course of the investigation, along with about 20 ads featuring adult pornography.

Read Also Bombay HC Upholds Meta's Instagram Ban Over Alleged Sharing Of Nude Content With Minor

Instagram's initial response and Meta's follow-up

When BBC reported one such advertisement directly to Instagram, the platform responded roughly 24 hours later stating that the post did not violate its community guidelines, the investigation found. It was only after BBC approached Meta, Instagram's parent company, for formal comment that the company said it had disabled several of the advertisements and suspended the accounts responsible for posting them.

Meta told BBC it had since removed additional ads, disabled more accounts and blocked URLs linked to policy-violating content in response to the investigation's findings. The company said in a statement that "child exploitation is a horrific crime and Meta works aggressively to fight it on our apps," and pushed back on the suggestion that it had knowingly or deliberately targeted such ads at users with an inappropriate interest in the material, calling that characterisation "categorically inaccurate."

Meta said it had automatically disabled more than four million accounts in 2025 for exhibiting signals of suspicious behaviour, and maintained that it does not prioritise revenue over user safety. The company added that it reports apparent child exploitation cases to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as required by law.

On the specific advertisement BBC had flagged and which was initially left up, Meta later said that "no system is perfect, and our review process may not detect all policy violations," adding that it runs proactive detection technology on ads once they go live and that users can report ads they believe break platform rules.

Telegram's response

BBC also reported two Telegram channels it found selling the material. One was taken down and replaced with a notice stating it had violated Telegram's terms of service, while the other continued posting new content, according to the investigation. Telegram told BBC it uses a combination of automated and human moderation to remove child sexual abuse material from the app, and said it has 'virtually eliminated the public spread of CSAM from its platform.' The company separately said it removed more than 274,000 groups and channels linked to such material in 2026. BBC noted that Telegram, unlike many major platforms, is not a member of either NCMEC or the Internet Watch Foundation.

India received 1.9 million tipline reports in 2025 from the NCMEC Cyber Tipline system, the investigation noted, second only to the United States, which recorded two million. NCMEC is the centralised global reporting mechanism for online child sexual exploitation, and US-based platforms are legally required to report such material to it.

Mumbai-based child safety organisation the Rati Foundation told BBC that the majority of reports it receives on child sexual abuse material originate from Meta platforms. Co-founder Siddharth Pillai said criminals exploit the pathway between Instagram and Telegram to evade moderation efforts, repeatedly re-uploading content that has already been taken down.