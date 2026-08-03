iPhone 18 Pro Launch Event May Be Held On September 9; Apple To Announce Keynote On August 26: Report

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Apple has not yet confirmed the date of its next iPhone launch event, but according to a report by Forbes, the timeline for the iPhone 18 Pro unveiling appears to be falling into place based on the company's historical event patterns. The report notes that Apple has held its fall iPhone event every September since 2011, with the sole exception being the iPhone 4S launch, which took place in early October that year.

Why is September 9 the likely event date?

Since 2011, Apple's fall keynote has consistently fallen within the first half of September, and according to the report, the company has never scheduled the event on the day immediately following the Labor Day holiday, even though Tuesday remains Apple's preferred day of the week for the keynote, used in nine of the last fifteen years.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had earlier suggested September 8 or September 9 as the most likely dates for the event. Since Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7 this year, Apple is unlikely to hold the event on Tuesday, September 8, leaving September 9 as the most probable date. The keynote is expected to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park as a pre-recorded video presentation, a format Apple has followed since 2020. It would mark the first time incoming CEO John Ternus introduces the event, following his planned transition into the role on September 1.

When is Apple expected to announce the event?

The report also points to a pattern in how far ahead of the keynote Apple typically confirms the event date. During 2020 and 2021, Apple announced its special event seven days in advance, but since then, the announcement has consistently come 14 days before the keynote itself. The report notes that in 2024, Apple confirmed its event on Monday, August 26 for a keynote held on Monday, September 9, while last year's event was similarly announced on a Tuesday, exactly two weeks ahead of a Tuesday keynote. Following this pattern, the report suggests Apple is likely to formally announce the special event on Wednesday, August 26, ahead of a Wednesday, September 9 keynote.

When will the iPhone 18 Pro likely go on sale?

Based on Apple's typical rollout pattern, the report suggests that new iPhones usually go on sale the week following the keynote. If this year follows the same structure, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could go on sale on Friday, September 18. Should Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone also be unveiled at the event, the report speculates it may launch on the same date or arrive at a later point.

It is worth noting that none of these dates have been officially confirmed by Apple, and the report's timeline is built on historical patterns and prior reporting rather than any statement from the company.