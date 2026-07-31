Apple May Charge For Advanced Siri & AI Features In Future; Tim Cook Hints At New iCloud+ Plan

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Apple could be preparing to introduce paid subscription tiers for users who want expanded access to its AI capabilities. During the company's latest quarterly earnings call, CEO Tim Cook indicated that Apple is considering new upgrade options within iCloud+ that would let customers pay for higher Apple Intelligence usage limits.

What Tim Cook said about iCloud+ and AI usage limits

Currently, Apple Intelligence is offered at no extra cost on supported devices, though a number of its AI features depend on Apple's cloud infrastructure rather than on-device processing. The company has previously acknowledged that these cloud-dependent features carry daily usage caps because of the heavy computing resources required to process each request. Cook suggested that this approach could evolve as AI adoption increases among users, and said Apple is exploring additional iCloud+ options that would allow customers to 'buy up the stack', language that points toward a tiered system where heavy AI users could eventually pay for higher usage allowances.

Why this matters ahead of the next-generation Siri

The comments arrive shortly before Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation Siri experience alongside iOS 27. The revamped assistant is reported to bring stronger contextual understanding, the ability to carry out actions across multiple apps, and a more conversational style closer to modern AI chatbots. Features of this scale typically demand significantly more cloud computing power than Apple's existing on-device tools, which pushes up operating costs. Introducing premium AI access through iCloud+ would give Apple a way to offset those infrastructure costs while still keeping a baseline version of Apple Intelligence free for eligible users.

What remains unconfirmed

Apple has not shared a timeline, pricing structure, or details on how any paid AI tiers would be built into existing iCloud+ plans. The comments so far indicate the company is actively weighing a subscription-based approach to AI access, but until Apple makes a formal announcement, these details should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed plans.