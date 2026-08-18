Uttarakhand Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Kills Horse, Drags Carcass Into Forest Near Ramnagar In Broad Daylight |

Ramnagar: Panic gripped the Garjia area of Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district after a tiger ventured close to human habitation and killed a horse in broad daylight on Monday, August 17. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the big cat attacking the animal and later dragging its carcass towards the forest.

The incident reportedly took place around 1:30 pm near National Highway 309, close to the Jhula Pul intersection and the gate of the previously established Garjia Tourism Zone. The presence of the tiger so close to a populated area has sparked concern among residents and tourists.

Tiger Attacks Horse Near Busy Area

As seen in the viral video, the tiger emerged near the road and attacked a horse while people were present in the vicinity. The animal was later seen dragging the horse's carcass towards the forest. The chilling scenes caused panic among people in the area.

The incident occurred during the daytime near the Jhula Pul intersection, an area that witnesses regular movement of locals and tourists. The tiger's proximity to human habitation has raised fresh concerns over the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Forest Department Steps Up Surveillance

Following the incident, the Forest Department launched increased patrolling and surveillance in the area. Teams from the Ramnagar Forest Division are monitoring the surroundings and attempting to track the tiger's movements.

Krishna Singh Mehra, Range Officer of the Ramnagar Forest Division, said teams were keeping a continuous watch on the area and had been instructed to remain alert following the tiger's movement, reported Latestly.

Residents, Tourists Advised To Stay Alert

Authorities have urged locals and tourists to exercise caution and avoid venturing towards the forest, particularly the suspension bridge and adjoining areas, while the tiger remains in the vicinity. Residents have also been advised to keep children away from the forest and bridge area and avoid unnecessary movement in locations where the big cat has been spotted.

Tiger activity has been reported in the area on several occasions. The latest incident, in which a horse was killed during daylight hours near a populated location, has intensified concerns over safety.

The Forest Department continues to monitor the area and track the tiger. Officials are also maintaining surveillance to prevent any further incident and reduce the possibility of conflict between the animal and humans.