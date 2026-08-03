Woman Dies After Tiger Attacks, Drags Her 300 Metres While She Sleeps Inside Hut In MP's Balaghat | VIDEO

AI Generated Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed after a tiger attacked her while she was sleeping inside her hut in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district in the early hours of Sunday.

The tiger dragged her nearly 300 metres by her head before leaving her in a nearby field.

A disturbing video showing the seriously injured woman and the area after the attack has also surfaced.

Watch the video below :

The deceased was identified as Sugni Bai, a resident of Parrapur Baigatola village under Kumadehi Panchayat in the Khapa range of the Kanha National Park area.

The Incident

According to her family, Sugni Bai was sleeping in a hut without a door at around 1:30 am when the tiger entered the village from the nearby forest and attacked her. The animal grabbed her by the head and dragged her towards the forest.

Hearing her screams, family members and villagers rushed to the spot. They shouted and flashed torch lights, forcing the tiger to leave the woman and run back into the forest. She was found lying in a field near the house and was rushed to Baihar Hospital.

A 45-year-old woman Sugani Bai died in an attack by a tiger in her village which falls in the buffer zone of Kanha Tiger Reserve in MP's Balaghat district. Following the death, patrolling by forest dept has been intensified in the area. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @jayanthjacob pic.twitter.com/xMFCEmFgzi — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) August 2, 2026

Doctors said the woman had suffered severe head injuries and died during treatment. Hospital officials said the tiger had badly injured her head. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family.

Parrapur Baigatola village is located close to the forests of Kanha National Park. Villagers said tigers and leopards had been spotted near houses several times in recent months, and complaints had already been made to the Forest Department. The incident has left residents frightened.

A shocking piece of news has come from Parapura Baigatola village in Kumadehi Beat of the Khapa buffer zone of Kanha Tiger Reserve, which until recently was considered relatively calm and ideal in terms of wildlife attacks on humans.

At around 1:30 at night, Sugani Bai, wife of… pic.twitter.com/hLc7VUZCD6 — Gaurrav bhrdwj (@gaurravbhrdwj) August 3, 2026

After the incident, a Forest Department team reached the village and assured residents that a cage would be installed and patrolling would be increased. Officials also advised villagers to keep house doors closed at night, avoid leaving children and elderly people alone, and stay away from the forest after dark.

The administration also assured the victim's family that they would receive financial compensation as per government rules.