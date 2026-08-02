Bhopal Woman Alleges Man Used Fake Hindu Identity, Pressured Her To Convert Before Marriage | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of alleged forced conversion, Nishatpura police have registered a case against a Muslim man for allegedly befriending a Hindu woman using a fake identity, luring her to Delhi on the pretext of marriage and later pressuring her to convert to Islam before marrying him.

The woman's father sought help from minister Vishwas Sarang, following which police coordinated with Delhi Police and rescued her.

The woman was rescued from New Delhi Railway Station and brought back to Bhopal. Police said further investigation was underway.

According to complaint, the accused introduced himself to the woman as Chris Jain on social media about a year ago, claiming to belong to a well-off family.

The woman alleged that he gained her trust by frequently talking to her and arranging phone conversations with a woman he introduced as his mother.

He later worked at a sweets shop in Karond and wore a sacred thread on his wrist, reinforcing his claimed Hindu identity.

The complainant said that on July 23, the accused expressed his desire to marry her over the phone. He then allegedly took her from Karond to Bhopal railway station, insisting they travel to Delhi for the marriage.

She alleged that when she resisted, he threatened to kill her and harm her family, forcing her to accompany him.

After reaching Delhi, the accused allegedly revealed his real name as Jumman Ansari, told her he was a Muslim and insisted the marriage would take place in a mosque.

The woman alleged that he also pressurised her to convert to Islam and threatened her when she refused. Government Railway Police (GRP) intervened and took the duo to the police station after they scuffled at Delhi Railway Station.