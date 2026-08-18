 Hong Kong Dog Attack Video: 60kg Unleashed Canine Fatally Mauls Poodle, Attacks Bichon Frise In Broad Daylight
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HomeViralHong Kong Dog Attack Video: 60kg Unleashed Canine Fatally Mauls Poodle, Attacks Bichon Frise In Broad Daylight

Hong Kong Dog Attack Video: 60kg Unleashed Canine Fatally Mauls Poodle, Attacks Bichon Frise In Broad Daylight

A 17-year-old Miniature Poodle died after being taken to a veterinary clinic, while a four-year-old Bichon Frise was declared dead at the scene. Police later apprehended the large dog, whose owner remains unidentified

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
Hong Kong Dog Attack Video: 60kg Unleashed Canine Fatally Mauls Poodle, Attacks Bichon Frise In Broad Daylight
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Hong Kong: A mixed-breed dog weighing around 60 kg and measuring 1.5 metres in length allegedly attacked a 17-year-old Miniature Poodle weighing 5 kg near a parking lot in Hong Kong. The Poodle's owner rushed it to a veterinary clinic, but it later died from its injuries. Just a few minutes later, the same dog allegedly attacked a Bichon Frise near the park and refused to let go despite attempts to intervene, until the matter was resolved.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the large dog clamping its jaws on the Poodle's neck as the owner sits on the ground helplessly in grief, while passers-by try to intervene.

The large dog was apprehended by police. It was wearing a collar and was therefore not a stray, but its owner remains unknown. In Hong Kong, there are special restrictions on large dogs weighing 20 kg or more in public places. Violating these restrictions can result in imprisonment and fines.

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The first attack took place at 3pm on Monday near the taxi rank at the Yoho Mall car park in Yuen Long, where a man, 58, was walking his brown Miniature Poodle, according to police.

Around 20 minutes later, a four-year-old, 5 kg Bichon Frise was allegedly bitten by the same dog. The Bichon Frise was certified dead at the scene.

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