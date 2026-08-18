Pawan Singh's Third Marriage On The Cards? Radhe Maa Predicts He Will Find 'Loving Wife' At 45—VIDEO

Radhe Maa Predicts Pawan Singh's 3rd Marriage | Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh’s personal life has often remained a topic of interest among his fans, and a recent interaction with spiritual figure Radhe Maa has sparked speculation about his marriage plans. Pawan Singh, 40, often hailed as the 'Power Star' of Bhojpuri cinema, has been married twice. His first wife, Neelam Devi, died by suicide shortly after their marriage. He later married Jyoti Singh, but their relationship has been marked by public disputes and allegations.

Radhe Maa Predicts Pawan Singh's 3rd Marriage

During their conversation on Bhojpuri Bawaal, Radhe Maa appeared to predict that Pawan could find a loving wife when he turns 45, raising questions about whether the actor-singer could be headed for a third marriage. She said, "45 saal mein bohot acchi loving wife milegi."

Check out the video:

While speaking about Pawan’s personality, Radhe Maa said that he loves his mother deeply and described him as a “mumma-lover.” She also spoke about his temperament, saying that he gets angry temporarily but later feels very guilty about it. Praising his nature, she added that he has a very clean heart.

On His Health

During the interaction, Pawan also opened up about his health and revealed that he tends to overthink excessively. He admitted that he thinks "hadd se zyada." When Radhe Maa asked him whether he takes any medicines before going to sleep, Pawan said yes.

Radhe Maa suggested that he stop taking them and instead have a glass of milk before going to bed. She also suggested that he could read the Hanuman Chalisa or Durga Chalisa, play the Gayatri Mantra, or listen to a song before sleeping.

'Pawan Singh Is Depressed': Radhe Maa

Radhe Maa further commented on Pawan’s emotional state, saying, “Actually, Pawan depressed hai, kyunki sab ke saath bohot accha karta hai. Jo accha karte hai, woh hi hota hai depressed."

For now, Pawan Singh has not publicly confirmed any plans for a third marriage, and Radhe Maa’s comments remain the basis of the speculation.

Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti's Alimony Demand

Earlier this year, it was reported that Pawan's second wife, Jyoti Singh, whom he married in 2018, had sought Rs 10 crore in maintenance from the actor-singer amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The couple has been embroiled in a marital dispute, with their relationship becoming the subject of legal proceedings.