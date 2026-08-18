Ram Temple Donation Theft Case: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit From SIT

Champat Rai | File

Lucknow: In a major development in the alleged Ram temple donation theft case, ex-general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai has reportedly got a clean chit from the special investigating team (SIT). Former member Anil Mishra also got a clean chit in the donations theft case.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department handed over the SIT's final report in the case to the trust to take further action. The three-member SIT, led by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the state government on June 13 at the request of the Trust, before the Supreme Court intervened in the matter. On June 23, the panel had submitted its preliminary report to the state government, making several stringent recommendations.

Days ago, Rai received a clean chit from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) after an internal probe and strong backing from prominent Ayodhya seers.

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Rai resigned as general secretary on June 26 after allegations surrounding the handling of donations and offerings at the Ram temple came under scrutiny.