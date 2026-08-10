Champat Rai Back In Race For General Secretary Post In Ram Temple Trust After VHP Meeting Gives Him Clean Chit | X - IANS

Ayodhya: Champat Rai, who stepped down as general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust amid allegations linked to the alleged theft of temple offerings, is once again emerging as a strong contender for the post, with influential seers in Ayodhya openly backing his return.

Rai resigned as general secretary on June 26 after allegations surrounding the handling of donations and offerings at the Ram temple came under scrutiny. However, sources said the issue lost momentum within the Vishwa Hindu Parishad after its national meeting in Delhi on July 22, where Rai was given a clean chit.

A day later, a meeting of prominent seers was held at Maniram Das Chhawani in Ayodhya, where several religious leaders declared Rai "innocent" and demanded that he be reinstated as the trust's general secretary. The move marked a significant shift in the atmosphere surrounding Rai, who had faced growing questions over the temple trust's functioning.

Since then, Rai has stepped up his outreach to the seer community. Sources said he has been visiting temples across Ayodhya, meeting mahants and seers and discussing the functioning of the Ram temple. The outreach is being seen as an effort to rebuild confidence among the religious leadership before the trust takes a final decision on the appointment.

Swami Rajkumar Das, head of Ramvallabhakunj and a member of the Ram temple's religious committee, said the seer community considered Rai innocent.

"If he is cleared in all the investigations, it would be welcome if he is appointed general secretary again. It would help the functioning of the Ram temple and serve the interests of the Sanatan community," he said.

Rajkumar Das also credited Rai with playing an important role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the construction of the temple, both during the lifetime of former VHP leader Ashok Singhal and after his death.

A meeting of prominent seers was held on July 23 at the Tulsidas Naturopathy Hospital complex of the Maniram Das Chhawani Trust. Those attending included Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, Swami Rajkumar Das, Mahant Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, Akhara Parishad spokesperson Mahant Sanjay Das, Vaishnav Akhara Parishad spokesperson Mahant Gaurishankar Das, Tulsidas Chhawani's Mahant Janardan Das and Ramkachahari's Mahant Shashikant Das.

At the meeting, the seers highlighted Rai's contribution to the Ram temple movement and described the allegations against him as part of a conspiracy. They also demanded his reappointment as general secretary of the temple trust.

People close to the development said Rai's supporters subsequently reached out to seers and mahants across Ayodhya, seeking their backing. The outreach, they said, helped change the mood within the religious community.

Sources also said the opposition to Rai within the VHP subsided after signals from the organisation's top leadership. His supporters have also pointed to his age, 81, and his simple lifestyle while defending him against allegations concerning financial irregularities.

According to people close to Rai, he does not intend to retain his share in his ancestral property either. They said the property is his only known asset and that he is likely to transfer his share to his brother through a registry, further reinforcing his claim that he has no personal financial interest in the trust's affairs.

Rai could be given another opportunity to head the trust within the next two to three months, according to sources. The trust had deferred the appointment of a new general secretary at its July 19 meeting.

Its next meeting is scheduled for September 2. However, sources said the trust may again avoid taking a final decision on the general secretary's appointment at that meeting.

In the meantime, acting general secretary Dr Krishnamohan has become more active in managing the temple trust's affairs. He has been visiting the Ram temple to review arrangements and holding discussions with members of the religious committee on improving its functioning.

Six days ago, Krishnamohan also visited the State Bank of India's Ayodhya branch to review the status of the trust's bank accounts and locker.

While Rai's possible return has gathered momentum, another name remains in contention. VHP international general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagda is also being discussed as a possible candidate for the post.

Bagda was appointed VHP international general secretary in February 2024. His name has emerged alongside Rai's as the trust considers who should take charge of the key organisational position.

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The contest, therefore, is not yet settled. Rai has the advantage of longstanding association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and growing support among Ayodhya's seers, while Bagda represents the VHP's current organisational leadership.

The final decision will rest with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is expected to weigh both the religious community's demand and the organisational requirements of the temple administration before naming its next general secretary.