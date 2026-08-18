 'Baadal Bhi Aa Rahe Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump-Mic Moment Goes Viral As Dark Clouds Loom During IND vs SL 1st Test | Video
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HomeSports'Baadal Bhi Aa Rahe Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump-Mic Moment Goes Viral As Dark Clouds Loom During IND vs SL 1st Test | Video

'Baadal Bhi Aa Rahe Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump-Mic Moment Goes Viral As Dark Clouds Loom During IND vs SL 1st Test | Video

Rishabh Pant amused fans with another stump-mic moment during the first India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle. As dark clouds gathered, Pant told teammates, “Bhai chalo chalo jaldi wahan se baadal bhi aa rahe hai.” Rain had already delayed play and interrupted India’s innings, making the approaching weather a concern for players at the stadium.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
'Baadal Bhi Aa Rahe Hai': Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump-Mic Moment Goes Viral As Dark Clouds Loom During IND vs SL 1st Test | Video
Cricket_live247/Sony Sports Network/X

Rishabh Pant once again provided entertainment behind the stumps during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, with his hilarious stump-mic comments becoming a talking point among fans. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was heard telling his teammates, “Bhai chalo chalo jaldi wahan se baadal bhi aa rahe hai”, as dark clouds gathered around the Galle International Stadium.

Pant’s comment came amid a rain-affected Test, with weather interruptions already playing a major role in the contest. Rain had delayed the start of play and also interrupted proceedings during India’s innings. The conditions in Galle made the players particularly aware of the approaching weather, with Pant seemingly urging his teammates to make the most of the available time.

The 28-year-old was also in the thick of the action with the bat. Pant scored a quick 39 in India’s first innings before being dismissed by Sri Lanka debutant Keshara Nuwantha. India eventually finished their innings on 462, with Devdutt Padikkal producing a magnificent 167 on his Test comeback and Dhruv Jurel contributing a half-century.

Pant is well known for his energetic presence behind the wickets and his frequent conversations with bowlers, batters and fielders. His stump-mic moments have often entertained cricket fans, and the latest exchange quickly caught attention because his prediction about the approaching clouds came amid genuine rain concerns in Galle.

With rain continuing to influence the Test, Pant’s light-hearted remark added another memorable moment to an already eventful contest. India eventually secured a commanding 178-run first-innings lead after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284, with Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja sharing seven wickets.

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