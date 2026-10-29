FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'BJP Suffers Setback In Nagpur In MLC Polls, Amazon Lays Off Around 250 Employees'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:
1. BJP Suffers Setback In Fadnavis & Gadkari’s Home Turf As Congress’s Abhijeet Wanjari Retains Nagpur MLC Seat By 3,271 Votes
Congress MLC Abhijeet Wanjari defeated BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency seat. (Read more...)
2. Who Is Abhijit Wanjarri? Congress Leader Retains Nagpur MLC Seat, Defeats BJP In RSS Bastion
An advocate and former NSUI leader, Wanjarri first won the seat in 2020, ending decades of BJP control. (Read more...)
3. PM Modi Reviews ₹16,000 Crore Projects At 54th PRAGATI Meeting, Pushes Faster Railway Redevelopment & Pharma Self-Reliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed for faster railway station redevelopment, domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, Ekta Malls and timely implementation of welfare schemes. (Read more...)
4. 'I Never Knew That He Was Dangerous...': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah's 'Main Dimagi Naxal Hoon' Video
Reacting on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called Shah a "dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal". Shah also questioned the government's actions concerning education and democracy, while expressing support for the country's youth. (Read more...)
5. Is Everything Fine Between Harmanpreet Kaur And Smriti Mandhana? Missed Handshake Raises Questions Post IND W vs ZIM W Match | Video
Mandhana appeared to be looking away as Harmanpreet approached during post-match proceedings. The brief interaction sparked speculation among fans, although neither cricketer has publicly indicated any disagreement or tension between them. (Read more...)
6. Amazon Lays Off About 250 Employees In Devices & Services Unit, Says It Will Help Operate 'More Efficiently'
The cuts follow about 1,000 retail jobs eliminated earlier this month, while the impact on India remains unclear. (Read more...)
7. Apple Unveils Touchscreen MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips: Price In India Starts At ₹3,49,900
In India, the 14-inch model starts at Rs. 3,49,900 and the 16-inch version at Rs. 4,09,900. Apple India has opened pre-orders, with availability from November 9. The laptops support touch gestures alongside the keyboard and trackpad. (Read more...)
8. India vs New Zealand T20Is: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Final 2 Matches With Calf Injury, Matt Fisher Named Replacement
Matt Fisher replaces him as India leads the five-match series 3-0. Ferguson and Matt Henry are expected to recover ahead of the ODI series starting November 4. (Read more...)
9. Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Shows 18.5 Percent Drop On Wednesday, Earns ₹2.65 Crore
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has earned Rs. 28.65 crore net in India within six days. (Read more...)
10. Karwa Chauth 2026: When Will The Moon Rise In Mumbai And Other Cities? Check Timings Here
Observers are celebrating Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 29. This year, the auspicious Brahma Muhurta window started at 3:30 AM and ended before sunrise at 5:30 AM. (Read more...)