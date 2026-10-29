FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'BJP Suffers Setback In Nagpur In MLC Polls, Amazon Lays Off Around 250 Employees'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News

Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. BJP Suffers Setback In Fadnavis & Gadkari’s Home Turf As Congress’s Abhijeet Wanjari Retains Nagpur MLC Seat By 3,271 Votes

Congress MLC Abhijeet Wanjari defeated BJP candidate Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency seat. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Congress candidate and sitting MLC Abhijeet Wanjari defeated his closest rival of the BJP by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency seat.The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and concluded in the wee hours of Thursday.The Congress had fielded sitting MLC Wanjari who secured 67,231 votes. The BJP had fielded former MLA Sudhakar Kohale, who secured 63,960 votes.#NagpurMLC #Congress #BJP(Source: Third Party)(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2026

2. Who Is Abhijit Wanjarri? Congress Leader Retains Nagpur MLC Seat, Defeats BJP In RSS Bastion

An advocate and former NSUI leader, Wanjarri first won the seat in 2020, ending decades of BJP control. (Read more...)

3. PM Modi Reviews ₹16,000 Crore Projects At 54th PRAGATI Meeting, Pushes Faster Railway Redevelopment & Pharma Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed for faster railway station redevelopment, domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, Ekta Malls and timely implementation of welfare schemes. (Read more...)

4. 'I Never Knew That He Was Dangerous...': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah's 'Main Dimagi Naxal Hoon' Video

Reacting on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called Shah a "dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal". Shah also questioned the government's actions concerning education and democracy, while expressing support for the country's youth. (Read more...)

I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal !मुझे उसके असली चरित्र के बारे में बहुत देर से पता चला।। भारत के लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत हानिकारक है। https://t.co/McSDNBJjPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 28, 2026

5. Is Everything Fine Between Harmanpreet Kaur And Smriti Mandhana? Missed Handshake Raises Questions Post IND W vs ZIM W Match | Video

Mandhana appeared to be looking away as Harmanpreet approached during post-match proceedings. The brief interaction sparked speculation among fans, although neither cricketer has publicly indicated any disagreement or tension between them. (Read more...)

6. Amazon Lays Off About 250 Employees In Devices & Services Unit, Says It Will Help Operate 'More Efficiently'

The cuts follow about 1,000 retail jobs eliminated earlier this month, while the impact on India remains unclear. (Read more...)

7. Apple Unveils Touchscreen MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips: Price In India Starts At ₹3,49,900

In India, the 14-inch model starts at Rs. 3,49,900 and the 16-inch version at Rs. 4,09,900. Apple India has opened pre-orders, with availability from November 9. The laptops support touch gestures alongside the keyboard and trackpad. (Read more...)

We brought Touch to the Mac!From the all-new iPad mini to the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac... and now MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, creators have new tools to do their best work yet. https://t.co/6oJlc1vaUR — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 28, 2026

8. India vs New Zealand T20Is: Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of Final 2 Matches With Calf Injury, Matt Fisher Named Replacement

Matt Fisher replaces him as India leads the five-match series 3-0. Ferguson and Matt Henry are expected to recover ahead of the ODI series starting November 4. (Read more...)

9. Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Shows 18.5 Percent Drop On Wednesday, Earns ₹2.65 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer has earned Rs. 28.65 crore net in India within six days. (Read more...)

10. Karwa Chauth 2026: When Will The Moon Rise In Mumbai And Other Cities? Check Timings Here

Observers are celebrating Karwa Chauth on Thursday, October 29. This year, the auspicious Brahma Muhurta window started at 3:30 AM and ended before sunrise at 5:30 AM. (Read more...)