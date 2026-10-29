'I Never Knew That He Was Dangerous...': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah's 'Main Dimagi Naxal Hoon' Video

Kiren Rijiju Reacts To Naseeruddin Shah's 'Main Dimagi Naxal Hoon' Video | Instagram / Facebook

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Tuesday posted a video on his Facebook account in which he said that he is proud to say that he is a 'dimagi naxal'. The actor also stated that apart from 'dimagi naxal', people like him have been given many tags like 'anti-national', 'tukde tukde gang', and others. Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju took to X on Wednesday night to react to Shah's video.

He tweeted, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! (sic)." Rijiju also wrote that he came to know about the true character of Shah too late, and he feels that it is extremely harmful for India's democracy.

Check out Kiren Rijiju's tweet below...

I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal ! मुझे उसके असली चरित्र के बारे में बहुत देर से पता चला।। भारत के लोकतंत्र के लिए अत्यंत हानिकारक है। https://t.co/McSDNBJjPt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 28, 2026

Naseeruddin Shah's viral video

Shah's video targeted the government of India. He called the government 'naajaayaz hukumat'. In the video, he questioned the government about what all things it would do to break the courage of India's youth, to ruin the education system, and to put the democracy in danger.

He further said, "Pehle Jawaharlal Nehru University, fir Satyajit Ray Film Institute aur ab Jamia Millia mein jo chaatron pe zulum kiya jaa raha hai woh yaad rakha jaayega (The atrocities being committed on students first at Jawaharlal Nehru University, then at Satyajit Ray Film Institute and now at Jamia Millia Islamia will be remembered)."

Shah's message to the youth

At the end of the video, Shah gave a message to the youth of the country and said, "My heartfelt salute to the youth of this country and all my prayers are with them."

Jamia Millia Islamia protest

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi have started a protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), which has been dissolved since 2006.