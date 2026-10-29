Is Everything Fine Between Harmanpreet Kaur And Smriti Mandhana? Missed Handshake Raises Questions Post IND W vs ZIM W Match | Video

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India Women celebrated a convincing eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Vadodara, completing a dominant 3-0 sweep in the ODI series. However, amid the celebrations, a brief moment involving Harmanpreet Kaur and captain Smriti Mandhana caught attention. During the post-match handshake, the two Indian stars seemingly did not exchange the customary gesture, prompting questions among fans about whether everything was okay between them.

The moment occurred as Harmanpreet approached Mandhana during the post-match proceedings. Mandhana appeared to be looking in the opposite direction as her senior teammate came forward, and the two seemingly missed the handshake. Although the interaction lasted only a few seconds, it stood out because both players are prominent figures in Indian women's cricket and their on-field exchanges naturally attract attention.

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Missed Handshake Raises Questions

Interestingly, the moment comes after Harmanpreet delivered an impressive performance in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. The Indian batter smashed a brilliant 126 off 121 deliveries, helping India recover from an early setback and post a formidable total. Mandhana was seen applauding Harmanpreet's century, offering a visible show of appreciation for her teammate's contribution. This makes it difficult to draw any conclusions about their relationship based solely on the latest interaction.

Changes in leadership and the responsibilities that come with captaining an international side can often lead to increased scrutiny of the players involved. With Mandhana leading the team and Harmanpreet continuing to play an important role as a senior cricketer, even brief interactions between the two can become talking points. However, there is no confirmed evidence that the pair are experiencing any disagreement, and a seemingly missed handshake is not enough to establish that tensions exist.

For now, the moment remains open to interpretation. Mandhana looking away could have been coincidental, and the apparent lack of a handshake may simply have been an awkward moment during the post-match proceedings. Neither player has publicly indicated that there is an issue between them. While the incident may leave fans curious about their equation, India's comprehensive series victory remains the bigger story, and any suggestion of a rift would be premature without further evidence.