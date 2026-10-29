Amazon Lays Off About 250 Employees In Devices & Services Unit, Says It Will Help Operate 'More Efficiently' | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Amazon has laid off about 250 employees in its devices and services division, following weeks of product launches that included new Kindle e-readers and tablets. The cuts add to a run of workforce reductions across the technology sector this year.

Cuts focused on software roles

Amazon confirmed the layoffs after being contacted by Reuters. A person familiar with the matter told the agency that no more than 250 jobs were affected, mainly in software development. Workers were notified by text message and email early on Wednesday, in line with the company's usual practice. One message came from Cherie Robinson, a human resources vice president in the division. She said a thorough review of the unit's structure had led to the cuts.

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Amazon's explanation

A company spokesperson described the move as the elimination of a small number of roles and said it would help Amazon operate more efficiently and match its teams to its product plans. The cuts came on the same day Amazon announced a new Alexa-powered alarm clock and photo frame.

Second round this month

The devices cuts follow the removal of about 1,000 jobs in Amazon's core retail division earlier in October. That earlier round affected employees in India, the US and the UK and mainly hit the Stores unit. It came on top of two larger rounds, about 14,000 corporate jobs announced in October 2025 and about 16,000 more confirmed in January. Amazon is also preparing to spend a record $220 billion on data centres, chips and other infrastructure for AI. The company is due to report its third-quarter earnings after the US market closes today.

Layoffs elsewhere in tech

Other companies announced reductions this week. Microsoft said it is offering voluntary buyouts to about 60,000 employees, roughly a quarter of its workforce, as it cuts costs while spending heavily on AI. Dropbox disclosed in a regulatory filing that it is reducing its global workforce by about 9 percent to align investment and team structure with its priorities. According to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks job cuts in the sector, 196 tech companies had laid off more than 119,800 employees through late June 2026. The tally has kept rising since then.

What it means for Indian tech employees

Amazon's October retail cuts reached staff in India. The devices cuts does not say where the affected employees are based, so it is unclear whether any of the roles are in India. Not every reduction is linked to AI. Amazon described the latest cuts in terms of efficiency and its product roadmap rather than automation.