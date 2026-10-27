Tata Motors, Amazon Partner To Deploy 3,000 Electric Trucks For E-Commerce Logistics

Tata Motors and Amazon plan a three-year rollout of electric trucks, with charging infrastructure supporting the expansion | IANS

New Delhi, October 27, 2026: Tata Motors and Amazon have joined hands to deploy 3,000 electric trucks for e-commerce logistics, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy flagged off the initial fleet of trucks.

“I congratulate Tata Motors and Amazon on this significant collaboration to deploy 3,000 electric trucks across Amazon's transportation network in India,” Kumaraswamy said.

Delhi: Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy flags off the collaboration between Amazon and Tata Motors to deploy 3,000 electric trucks across Amazon’s transportation network in India https://t.co/nBrYkL8wFi — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

The minister said that while electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers have made encouraging progress, the electrification of commercial transportation is equally important.

“As India's economy expands, the demand for freight transportation will continue to increase. We must therefore ensure that the growth of our logistics sector is accompanied by great energy efficiency. Today's initiative is an important step in that direction,” he said.

📍ನವದೆಹಲಿ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಾಗತಿಕ ಇ-ಕಾಮರ್ಸ್ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಅಮೆಜಾನ್ ಸರಕು ಸಾಗಣೆ ಜಾಲಕ್ಕೆ ಟಾಟಾ ಮೋಟಾರ್ಸ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯ 3,000 ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಟ್ರಕ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಯೋಜಿಸುವ ಬೃಹತ್ ಸ್ವಚ್ಛ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ಉಪಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಹಸಿರು ನಿಶಾನೆ ತೋರುವ ಅವಕಾಶ ನನ್ನದಾಯಿತು. ಸರಕು ಸಾಗಣೆ ವಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇದೊಂದು ಪರಿವರ್ತನಾತ್ಮಕ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದು, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹತ್ವದ ಮೈಲುಗಲ್ಲು ಎಂಬುದು ನನ್ನ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ. ಗೌರವಾನ್ವಿತ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi ಅವರ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿ ನಾಯಕತ್ವದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತವು ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಿಕ್ ವಾಹನ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ವೇಗವಾಗಿ ತೆರೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಿರುವ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇದರ ಪಾಲುದಾರರಾದ ಅಮೆಜಾನ್ ಮತ್ತು ಟಾಟಾ ಮೋಟರ್ಸ್ ಕಂಪನಿಗಳನ್ನು ಹೃದಯಪೂರ್ವಕವಾಗಿ ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಸಾಮೂಹಿಕ ಸಾರಿಗೆ ವಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಿಕ್ ವಾಹನಗಳ ನಿಯೋಜನೆಯನ್ನು ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಉತ್ತೇಜಿಸಲು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರಕಾರ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ನಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ #PMEDRIVEScheme ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಅನೇಕ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮಗಳನ್ನು ಅನುಷ್ಠಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತರಲಾಗಿದೆ. @TataMotors @amazonIN — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) October 27, 2026

Deployment To Be Completed In Three Years

Amazon APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkey Vice President for Operations Abhinav Singh said all 3,000 electric trucks would be deployed within three years.

“Electrifying our logistics and transportation network is an important part of Amazon’s goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. We have made significant progress in India, with more than 15,000 electric vehicles operating across 500-plus cities. To enable this transition, we are also supporting the development of infrastructure and solutions that make EV adoption easier for our carrier partners and drivers,” he said.

The initial rollout will begin in Delhi during India's festive season, when freight volumes across e-commerce and retail supply chains reach their annual peak.

Amazon will deploy light- and medium-duty electric trucks from Tata Motors across its middle-mile transportation network. The next phase will see the deployment expand to major national highways, with the ambition of electrifying the 2,800-km Delhi–Bengaluru–Chennai corridor along NH48, India's longest freight corridor, spanning seven states and connecting six of the country’s largest e-commerce regions.

Tata Motors To Supply Electric Trucks

As per the arrangement, Tata Motors will supply electric trucks for Amazon’s transportation requirements, while Amazon’s carrier partners will own and operate the vehicles.

The collaboration brings together Amazon’s logistics network and long-term freight demand with the engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities of Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial-vehicle manufacturer.

Together, the companies aim to address key barriers to adoption and demonstrate how zero-exhaust-emission trucks can operate at scale.

“Working with Amazon India, we are going beyond vehicle deployment to provide charging infrastructure, servicing and operational support. This collaboration will demonstrate how electric trucks can be integrated into large-scale logistics operations, with the potential to help reduce transportation-related emissions. We believe this effort will contribute to the broader adoption of electric commercial vehicles in the country,” Tata Motors Vice President and Business Head for Trucks Rajesh Kaul said.

The collaboration entails the development of dedicated charging infrastructure, including hubs being developed with Yahhvi, a charging infrastructure provider, which will support this expansion.

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Delhi EV Policy Offers Incentives

The rollout follows the introduction of Delhi’s 2026 EV Policy, which gives a significant incentive to early adopters: the first 1,000 privately owned medium-duty electric trucks registered in the three months after the policy launches will be allowed to enter the city at any time of day, bypassing the usual “No Entry” hours, for a full decade.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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