Apple Unveils Touchscreen MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips: Price In India Starts At ₹3,49,900 |

Apple has unveiled its first touchscreen MacBook Pro at the Pro and Tell event in Los Angeles. Officially called the MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, it pairs a tandem OLED screen with a Dynamic Island and runs on the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The launch capped a week of announcements that included an OLED iPad mini, an M6 iMac, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip, and new AI features for Apple Creator Studio. Apple also released macOS 27.2, which extends Siri AI to more languages. The touchscreen MacBook Pro is the centrepiece of the lineup.

MacBook Pro with touchscreen price in India, availability, pre-order details and launch offers

In India, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display starts at Rs. 3,49,900, while the 16-inch model starts at Rs. 4,09,900. Apple lists these as the maximum retail price, inclusive of all taxes. In the US, the 14-inch M5 Pro starts at $2,899 and the 16-inch M5 Pro at $3,399, a $400 premium over the equivalent non-touch models.

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Apple India has opened pre-orders for the laptop and lists availability from November 9. Globally, pre-orders began on October 28, with deliveries and retail sales starting 6 November across an initial 30 countries and regions. Buyers can choose between Space Black and Silver, and between a standard display and an optional nano-texture display.

On offers, Apple India is advertising up to six months of No Cost EMI and up to Rs. 15,000 instant cashback on selected Mac models with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. The cashback needs a minimum transaction of Rs. 10,001 and applies to up to two orders in a rolling 90-day period. The No Cost EMI offer runs from 11 October to 11 November 2026. Buyers of a new Mac also get three months of Apple Creator Studio free, after which the plan renews at Rs. 399 a month or Rs. 3,999 a year. Trade-in credit and education pricing are also available.

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MacBook Pro with touchscreen features and specifications

The headline change is the display. The tandem OLED panel measures 14.2 inches with a 3024 x 1986 resolution on the smaller model and 16.3 inches with 3472 x 2266 on the larger one, both at 254ppi. Apple quotes a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio, support for the P3 and Adobe RGB colour ranges, and 10-120Hz ProMotion. Peak brightness reaches 2,000 nits for HDR content and outdoor SDR, while sustained full-screen brightness is up to 1,000 nits. Apple says pixel compensation helps limit ageing and burn-in, and the screen carries an oleophobic coating against fingerprints.

Touch works alongside the keyboard and trackpad. Apple confirms scrolling, pinch-to-zoom, drawing, drag and drop, double-tapping a window to fill the screen, and flicking windows into tiled positions. The Dynamic Island replaces the notch and surfaces activities and controls. Spotlight can move there too, but only when Siri AI is available and enabled. Apple says updates adding touch support are due later this year for apps including Microsoft 365, Notion, Canva, Zoom, Lightroom and DaVinci Resolve, with Creator Studio updates coming in November.

Inside, the processors are carried over from the existing range. The M5 Pro comes with a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU or an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU. The M5 Max pairs an 18-core CPU with a 32-core or 40-core GPU. All variants have a 16-core Neural Engine. Memory goes up to 128GB, and storage on M5 Max models now reaches 16TB, up from 8TB. Macworld notes that Apple has made no claim of a CPU or GPU performance gain over the equivalent non-touch M5 models.

The body is also lighter and thinner. The 14-inch model weighs 1.38-1.40kg, down from 1.60-1.62kg, and measures 31.08 x 21.63 x 1.50cm. The 16-inch model weighs 1.82-1.84kg, down from 2.14-2.15kg, and measures 35.55 x 24.42 x 1.60cm. The enclosure is 100% recycled aluminium, and Apple describes a revised hinge and cooling system.

The camera is a 12-megapixel Center Stage unit with Desk View and 1080p video, now with advanced video stabilisation, and Touch ID remains the authentication method. The six-speaker system is redesigned, and Apple claims 50% deeper bass. Apple rates video streaming at up to 22 hours on the 14-inch M5 Pro and 20 hours on the M5 Max. The 16-inch is rated at up to 24 hours on the M5 Pro and 22 hours on the M5 Max, the same as the non-touch models. Connectivity covers three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, MagSafe 3, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.