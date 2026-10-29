Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Shows 18.5 Percent Drop On Wednesday, Earns ₹2.65 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer took an average opening at the box office, but showed a good jump over the weekend and earned Rs. 19.55 crore net in India in three days. The film showed a drop on Monday and collected Rs. 3.20 crore, and on Tuesday, it earned Rs. 3.25 crore. Now, all eyes were on the film's sixth-day collection.

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer, on Wednesday, showed a drop of 18.25% and collected Rs. 2.65 crore net in India, taking the six-day total to Rs. 28.65 crore net. Meanwhile, the domestic gross collection is Rs. 34.18 crore.

Udta Teer box office collection worldwide

On its day six, the film collected Rs. 75 lakh internationally, taking the overseas gross total to Rs. 8.50 crore. So, the worldwide gross collection of Udta Teer stands at Rs. 42.68 crore.

Udta Teer budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, Udta Teer was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 50-65 crore. So, if we look at the net collection of the film, for now, the movie is heading to become a flop at the box office.

Second weekend crucial for Udta Teer

But it all depends on the movie's week two collection. No major film is slated to release this coming Friday, so Udta Teer is expected to be the audience's first choice in the coming weekend. If the film performs very well in its second weekend, then there are chances that it might become a hit at the box office. So, let's wait and watch!

Udta Teer review

Udta Teer received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Udta Teer is not what you call a masterpiece, but it's entertaining in parts, where it has its moments."