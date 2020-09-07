FPJ News You Can Use: Bored with coronavirus caller tune? Here's how to deactivate it

As the COVID-19 cases surged in the country, many of the mobile service providers came up with caller tunes to spread awareness against the virus.
The first caller tune had a person coughing, followed by the instructions related to information on how to avoid the spread of coronavirus. While the second caller tune goes like Coronavirus se aaj poora desh lad raha hai, yaad rahe humain.
The Health Ministry had asked the Department of Telecommunications to order all the major telecom companies to add a 30-second COVID-19 prevention caller tune to their networks. According to the Health Ministry, BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea all added the caller tune to their combined network of 117.2 crore users.
While these caller tunes definitely created awareness among people, several users were tired of listening to it again and again.
Thus if you have imbibed the message, following all the prescribed norms and tired of listening to it, here are the steps to disable it.
For Android users
Press any number by bringing up the dialer after the call is connected
After you press a number, the message will stop and the normal caller tune will resume
For iOS users
Press hash (#) by bringing up the dialer after the call is connected
After you press hash (#), the message will stop and the normal caller tune will resume
The message will not stop on pressing any number like on Android smartphones
If the caller tune does not go away even after following the steps mentioned above, press the given key again. The process will not completely stop the caller tune and you will have to repeat it while calling every time.
