'Coronavirus caller tune will kill us before the virus': Twitter gives thumbs down to coughing tune

In order to raise awareness about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government on Sunday asked all telecom firms to make a 30-second audio clip on coronavirus as a caller tune on mobile phones.

Reportedly, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) carried it out after a request from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The caller tune urges people to wash their hands at regular intervals and maintain at-least a metres distance from a person who has cold or cough. It also urges people to cover their faces while sneezing and coughing in public and to visit nearby hospitals if their health isn't good.

However, this move by the government has irked many Twitter users. A Twitter user wrote, "Dear @rsprasad is it necessary to listen to coughs and message on #coronavirus before every call. A couple times a day is fine, but not before every call. It becomes a problem in case of emergencies. Try reconsidering this insane decision. Thanks."

While another user wrote, "As far as I know millennials and Gen z never call or pick up calls! Only text works with them! So this Corona virus message on the phone call is never going to reach them!"

