MNS wants ban on COVID-19 caller tune, Twitter says 'Yes please'

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit India and the subsequent lockdown was imposed, various government bodies have imposed various rules and regulations. While the rules and regulations are fine, the most annoying part of the whole process, apart from being locked up at home, was the COVID-19 caller tune. The caller tune which would start with the local language and move on to the next till the caller answered. You would be lucky if the call was answered immediately. And, now, after over five months of putting up with the caller tune, someone has stepped up and asked for the COVID-19 caller tune to be discontinued immediately.

That certain someone is none other than Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar. Citing delay and disconnection of calls, Nandgaonkar has requested the government to take cognisance of the same and discontinue the COVID-19 caller tune. Taking to Twitter, the MNS leader wrote: "For the past several months, the Department of Telecommunications has been using COVID-19 caller tune to raise awareness about the virus. But now there is a lot of public awareness and this caller tune often delays calls or important calls get disconnected," Nandgaonkar tweeted.