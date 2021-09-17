FPJ Legal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee moves Delhi High Court against ED

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee moved the Delhi High Court challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons against him and his wife Rujira Banerjee in connection to alleged coal scam.

Notably, in his petition Abhishek had sought the Court’s direction to quash the summons under Section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002.

However, the hearing of the petition didn’t start yet and whether the Delhi High Court will accept the plea is yet to be known.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Abhishek is fighting against the political vendetta of the BJP.

“Abhishek is clear and is fighting in the court of law against the political vendetta of the BJP,” said Kunal.

It can be recalled that on September 1 ED had summoned Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee but citing pandemic she didn’t visit the national capital and said that she wants to be quizzed in Kolkata.

On September 6, Abhishek was quizzed by ED for nine hours and post quizzing Abhishek claimed that the BJP after failing to fight the TMC politically is using the central agencies against TMC leaders and ministers.

On September 8 Abhishek was summoned for the second time by the ED and citing time issue Abhishek didn’t appear before ED.

On September 11 ED had summoned Abhishek for the third time and is scheduled to quiz the TMC national general secretary on September 21.

It is pertinent to mention that on February 21 morning, A CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira Narula and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.

After quizzing Rujira, the CBI officials said that they are not satisfied with her reply.

“Rujira ignored most of the questions stating that she wasn’t aware of the developments. Though we have done a video recording of the entire session and will now match with her sister Menka Gambhir’s statements,” the CBI sources was heard saying and also that the CBI had sent letters to the officials of the banks in Thailand and London where several money was sent.

The CBI had earlier many times claimed that Abhishek is the direct beneficiary of the scam.

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also showed the bank account statement of Rujira during the poll campaign and cried foul against both Abhishek and his wife.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:39 PM IST