West Bengal: BJP to conceal campaign strategy of Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal ahead of bypoll

Kolkata: The West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday had decided not to reveal their Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal’s campaign routine at some areas of Bhabanipur constituency with the media.

This decision was taken at the meeting of BJP election committee by chairman Rudranil Ghosh.

According to actor-turned-politician Rudnail Ghosh the party’s star campaigners are also campaigning without any prior information to the media.

“The police are keeping a strict vigil on Priyanka Tibrewal’s campaign and later the TMC workers are threatening the voters of the constituency and are also intimidating them. In keeping to this, it is decided that Priyanka will silently campaign at some wards,” Rudranil was quoted by BJP sources.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back, Priyanka also alleged that the police is keeping a vigil at her campaign so that they can later say the minutest details to TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“The police in civil dress are keeping an eye on me and are also monitoring people’s acceptance to the BJP. Later they are informing the details to the TMC Supremo and accordingly the TMC workers are reacting”, Priyanka alleged.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee on Friday while campaigning for TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said that people of Bhabanipur are more than eager to vote for 'Mamata didi'.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:35 PM IST