West Bengal: Arpita Ghosh appointed as TMC's new general secretary; here's all you need to know

Kolkata: Amidst controversy over leaving the Rajya Sabha MP post, the Trinamool Congress on Friday declared Arpita Ghosh as party’s new general secretary.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that after Arpita wanted to focus on organizational works the party had decided to give her this post so that her experience can be utilized.

“Arpita is an experienced politician. She only wanted to concentrate on organizational work and it will be helpful for the party to utilize her experience,” said Ray.

Notably, on September 15 to everyone’s surprise Arpita resigned from her Rajya Sabha MP post.

A day after resigning from the MP post, Arpita Ghosh on Thursday was heard saying that she wants to concentrate on organizational work ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“In have taken this decision in June and have spoken to several senior leaders including Derek O’ Brien. I think that taking part in organizational works before the 2024 Lok Sabha election is a bigger thing than being the Rajya Sabha MP,” Arpita said.

The former TMC Rajya Sabha MP also added that since she was Lok Sabha MP before she knows how to work on field.

“There is hardly anything to do in Rajya Sabha. I was in Lok Sabha earlier and I know how to work for people on field,” further mentioned Arpita.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:35 PM IST