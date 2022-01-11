FPJ Legal: Rajasthan HC directs NTA to allot seat to Pakistani national for NEET exam

The Rajasthan High Court has in an interim order directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allot a seat to a Pakistani candidate in accordance with his position on the merit list in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) although the candidate does not hold a long-term visa.

Justice Dinesh Mehta passed this order on Monday that says. "Petitioner appeared in the NEET (UG) Examination and has secured 80% marks, it is hereby ordered that the competent authority of the NEET shall allot appropriate college to the petitioner, of course, in accordance with his merit, however, ignoring the fact that the petitioner is not having Long Term Visa in his favour."

The order also said that the petitioner shall, after the allotment, be permitted to pursue his course subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.

The petitioner is Sandeep Kumar and had moved this writ petition seeking direction to the Union of India to provide him with a long-term visa.

He submitted that he is a Pakistani citizen who had come to India with his parents and siblings in 2011 through valid passports under long-term visas.

The visas were extended till October 2017, but the extension request is pending consideration with the competent authority.

During the hearing last year, the petitioner had expressed his desire before the court to appear for the NEET exam.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:57 PM IST