FPJ Legal: Bombay High Court to work for 3 hours daily, to hear only urgent matters

In view of the “exponential rise” in coronavirus cases, the Bombay High Court decided on Monday to limit the working hours of its principal bench from 12 pm to 3 pm every day until January 28.

The court will only hear urgent matters during this period. Earlier this month, all benches of the Bombay HC stopped physical hearings and reverted to online hearings only. The lower and subordinate courts are also taking up urgent matters and matters of bail, remand, etc. in two shifts of two hours each.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:08 AM IST