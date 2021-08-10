FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC directs Assembly speaker to submit affidavit over appointment of Mukul Roy as PAC chairman

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court asked West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to submit affidavit before the court before August 12 explaining the reason as to why TMC leader Mukul Roy was selected as PAC chairman.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice (acting) Rajesh Bindal and Rajarshwi Bharadwaj heard the case on Tuesday. The court had directed the concerned parties to file their respective written submissions.

Advocate General Kishore Datta raised a preliminary objection stating that the nomination of Mukul Roy as PAC chairman must be heard by the Legislative Assembly and not the High Court.

Notably, a PIL was filed by BJP MLA Ambika Ray last month, challenging the appointment of defected Trinamool leader and BJP MLA Mukul Roy as the Chairman of PAC.

According to PIL filed by the Ambika Roy, he sought reply on how Mukul Roy could become PAC Chairman when he was not nominated by the BJP for the post from the saffron camp.

However, on July 9, Mukul Roy was nominated as the Chairman of PAC by the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

It can be recalled that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, a position traditionally given to an opposition member.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 10:37 PM IST