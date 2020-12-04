FPJ Fast Facts: Farmer protests continue in Delhi; next round of talks on Dec 5

Over a week after hundreds or irate farmers began marching to Delhi to register their protest against recent farm laws passed by the government, things seem to be at an impasse. The protests continue, and thus far talks with the government has not yielded any concrete results.

A crucial fourth round of talks between the Centre and over 34 farmer union representatives had taken place on Thursday, even as the farmers protest entered the eighth straight day with thousands sitting on different Delhi borders blocking essential supply chains to the city.

Here are the latest updates summed up in five succinct points:

1. A seven-hour long meeting on Thursday at Vigyan Bhawan has led to no concrete results, even as the famers say that the government had agreed to make some amendments in the farm laws.

2. This however has not been received well, with the representatives of the protesting farm organisations stating that they would continue their protests until the laws were repealed.