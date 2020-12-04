Bharat Bandh on December 5? Here's what we know so far

Late in November, organisations across the country had taken to the streets in protest against recent policies and laws enacted by the Modi government. A large number of central trade unions, banking associations and others had called for a nationwide general strike, even as hundreds of farmers began a march to the national capital. The protests had disrupted normal life as the transit system was hit and many shops and services remained shut.

Now, there are calls for yet another Bharat Bandh, this time on December 5. The calls for a Bandh come amid ongoing talks between the Centre and farmers, coinciding with the next date for the next round of talks.

"The Narendra Modi government at the Centre invests time to sign various agreements with Adani-Ambani. Then why is there a delay in coming to an agreement when it comes to the demands of the farmers? On December 5, nationwide Bharat Bandh is announced," tweeted Tribal Army founder Hansraj Meena on Thursday evening. Since then, the Tribal Army's call to action has been amplified greatly by social media. It is currently a trending hashtag on Twitter.