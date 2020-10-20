FPJ Fast Fact: All you need to know about three bills introduced by Punjab govt to counter Centre’s farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday tabled a draft resolution in the Punjab assembly rejecting the three farm laws enacted recently by the Centre, terming it a move to "protect the state's farmers and agriculture".

The resolution also rejected the Centre's proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020. The resolution sought the annulment of the three farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020. It also sought the promulgation of "a fresh ordinance making the procurement of food grains on the Minimum Support Price a statutory right of the farmers" and continuing with the "procurement by Government of India through FCI and other such agencies".

Asserting that he was prepared to resign rather than bow to "injustice" meted out to Punjab farmers, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned of possible disruption of the state's peace and threat to national security due to the new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

"I am not afraid of resigning. I am not afraid of my government being dismissed. But I will not let farmers suffer or be ruined," he said, while pointing out that he had chosen to quit at the time of Operation Blue Star instead of accepting or endorsing the assault on Sikh ethos.