Punjab govt moves resolution in assembly against Centre's farm laws

The Punjab government on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly against the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

The resolution was moved by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on the second day of a special assembly session here over the new farm laws.

The chief minister also introduced three bills to counter the Centre's farm laws. The three bills introduced by Singh are -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020.

Addressing the members of the House, CM Amarinder Singh said: "Draft resolution states that Farm laws are against constitution (Entry 14 List-II), which mentions agriculture as a state subject & these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions & powers of states,as enshrined in constitution."