FPJ Explains: Why is #ArrestRamdev and #India_With_Ramdev trending?

However, according to a Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Yog Guru Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday asked yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw derogatory remarks he allegedly made against allopathy. In a letter to Ramdev, Harsh Vardhan said: "The statement disrespects the corona warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against Covid-19. " Allopathic medicines have saved lives of crores of people and comments that it is responsible for death of lakhs is extremely unfortunate, he added.

Ramdev on Sunday withdrew his recent statements on allopathic medicine which triggered strong protests from the medical fraternity. Responding to a letter from Dr Vardhan, Ramdev said he wants to put the matter to rest. "Hon'ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices... (jee aapaka patr praapt hua, usake sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apana vaktavy vaapis leta hoon)," he tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.