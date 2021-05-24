FPJ Explains: Why is #ArrestRamdev and #India_With_Ramdev trending?

Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba is not new to stirring controversies. With his remarks against allopathic medicines, Ramdev has yet again been on the end of criticism. Now, #ArrestRamdev is trending on Twitter. Netizens are slamming the Yoga Guru for spreading hate against the doctors who practice allopathy.
For the uninitiated, citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday had said Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a "stupid science" and medicines such as remdesivir, fabiflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients. The IMA said it has also sent a legal notice to Ramdev seeking 'written apology' and 'recall of statements' by him.
However, according to a Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Yog Guru Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday asked yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw derogatory remarks he allegedly made against allopathy. In a letter to Ramdev, Harsh Vardhan said: "The statement disrespects the corona warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against Covid-19. " Allopathic medicines have saved lives of crores of people and comments that it is responsible for death of lakhs is extremely unfortunate, he added.
Ramdev on Sunday withdrew his recent statements on allopathic medicine which triggered strong protests from the medical fraternity. Responding to a letter from Dr Vardhan, Ramdev said he wants to put the matter to rest. "Hon'ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices... (jee aapaka patr praapt hua, usake sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apana vaktavy vaapis leta hoon)," he tweeted from his personal Twitter handle.
Following the controversy of Ramdev's remarks about allopathic medicine, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttarakhand division is likely to file a defamation case against the Yoga Guru. "IMA-Uttarakhand division is most likely to file defamation case against Baba Ramdev in connection with a viral video on his remarks regarding the use of allopathic medicines in the treatment of COVID-19", informed IMA Uttarakhand President Dr Ajay Khanna to ANI. He said that a notice has been sent to Ramdev in this regard earlier. "IMA Uttarakhand will file the defamation case if a satisfactory reply is not received," Khanna said.
Ramdev's remark not only angered the doctors, IMA and the Cabinet Ministers, but also netizens who pointed out healthcare workers relentless work during the pandemic.
"Why is the PM Modi allowing this crook to spread venom against our doctors? As a Indian, Do you support this?" said Srinivas BV, Congress Youth Leader.
Dr Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of Congress said, "#BabaRamdev Should be arrested under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 @PMOIndia. He is insulting our doctors, our front line warriors!"
Am exasperated Twitter user said, "Our #Doctors are the real heroes who are fighting this pandemic day & night. I dare you #BabaRamdev to wear PPE kit for 8 hours without an Air conditioner. I’m sure you won’t dare to make such statement again"
