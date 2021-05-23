'Not against allopathy': Ramdev withdraws statement after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's nudge

After Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday wrote a letter to Ramdev and asked him to withdraw his objectionable remarks against allopathic medicines, the yoga guru has complied.
Late on Sunday, Ramdev withdrew his statement and claimed that he was reading a Whatsapp message, adding it was not his personal opinion about allopathy.
"I respect allopathy doctors who have saved crores of live during the COVID-19 pandemic. We too have saved many lives through Yoga and Ayurveda; that too should be respected," Ramdev said in the letter in Hindi.
"Hon'ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices... (jee aapaka patr praapt hua, usake sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apana vaktavy vaapis leta hoon)," he tweeted.
Ramdev's recent statements on allopathic medicine had triggered strong protests from the medical fraternity.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had demanded action against Ramdev for his remarks. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) had lodged a police complaint against the yoga guru. The Resident Doctors' Associations of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung Hospital too had condemned his statement and demanded "strictest steps" be taken against him.
Earlier in the day, Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote to Ramdev and asked him to withdraw his objectionable remarks. "The people of the country are very hurt with your remark on allopathic medicines. I have already told you about this feeling over phone. Doctors and health workers are like gods for the people of the country for whom they are fighting against the coronavirus on war footing," Dr Vardhan said in the letter in Hindi.
