'Not against allopathy': Ramdev withdraws statement after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's nudge

After Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday wrote a letter to Ramdev and asked him to withdraw his objectionable remarks against allopathic medicines, the yoga guru has complied.

Late on Sunday, Ramdev withdrew his statement and claimed that he was reading a Whatsapp message, adding it was not his personal opinion about allopathy.

"I respect allopathy doctors who have saved crores of live during the COVID-19 pandemic. We too have saved many lives through Yoga and Ayurveda; that too should be respected," Ramdev said in the letter in Hindi.

"Hon'ble Minister, I have received your letter. I withdraw my statement, putting to rest the controversy over various medical practices... (jee aapaka patr praapt hua, usake sandarbh mein chikitsa paddatiyon ke sangharsh ke is poore vivaad ko khedapoorvak viraam dete hue main apana vaktavy vaapis leta hoon)," he tweeted.