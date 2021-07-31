FPJ Explains: What is Inland Vessels Bill 2021 and how does it benefit? all you need to know

The Lok Sabha on Saturday passed the Inland Vessels Bill 2021 which was introduced in the House by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in the last week. Sonowal has said the Bill promotes cheaper and safer navigation, ensures protection of life and cargo and brings uniformity in application of laws related to inland waterways and navigation.

The new law replaces the century-old Inland Vessels Act of 1917 for the regulation of security, safety as well as registration of inland vessels.

What is Inland Vessel Bill?

The Inland Vessels Bill 2022 which replaces the Inland Vessls act of 1971 provides for the regulation of inland vessel navigation by states including the registration of vessels, and safe carriage of goods and passengers. The Bill which got passed in Lok Sabha today introduces a uniform regulatory framework for inland vessel navigation across the country.

However, to operate in the inland waterways, vessels will need a survey certificate, which will be issued by states.

With the new law, the centre will prescribe the minimum number of people that vessels must have, for various roles. Violation of these requirements may attract a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 for the first offence and Rs 25,000 for subsequent offences. The Inland Vessels Bill 2021 calls for maintaining a central database, an electronic centralised record of data on inland vessels, which will include all information about registration of vessels, vessel crew and certificates issued.