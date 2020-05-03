FPJ and IIM Indore to come together for a webinar with Amul's RS Sodhi on 'the dairy industry post COVID-19' – Here's how you can register

The novel coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown may have confined most people across the country to their homes, but that does not have to hold you back when it comes to learning new things, or getting a fresh perspective. To this end, The Free Press Journal has been conducting a series of webinars in association with IIM Indore. The topic of the series is 'India after COVID-19'.
On May 7th, we will be returning with yet another webinar, this time in conversation with Amul's RS Sodhi. The topic under discussion will be the dairy industry.
What – Webinar on ‘The Dairy Industry Post COVID-19’, where FPJ and IIM Indore will be seen in conversation with RS Sodhi, the MD of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (AMUL).
When – 3 pm on 7th May
How to join – You can register online here. Participation is free.
