India after COVID-19: Food processing and security industry needs a major investment, says Anantha Padmanabhan, the MD of Alfa Laval

The Free Press Journal on Thursday held a webinar in association with IIM Indore. The event which is a part of the series "India after COVID-19" saw FPJ Consulting Editor RN Bhaskar in conversation with Anantha Padmanabhan, MD, Alfa Laval. The discussion was moderated by Himanshu Rai, the Director of IIM Indore.

The topic under discussion on Thursday was "Food processing and Food Security"

Explaining what is food processing and Alva Laval's work in India, Anantha Padmanabha says "Food processing a very old art."

A great example of processing is milk, he says adding that now milk availability has become much easier than it was earlier.

Further explaining the change now, he says that earlier, people would

The processing industry has adapted in the market and now we processing a lot of things and ginger garlic paste is one good example.

During the conversation, Padmanabhan answered some important questions raised by students.

Here's what the students asked;

What is the kind of investment the food security sector need?

The sort of investment we need is not happening right now and we need a lot of investment for the same. We need to get the best level of technology in this sector. Bring it much closer to farmers.

What are the employment opportunities in this industry?

There are lots of opportunities and anyone can get an opportunity in this industry. We ideally need engineers but analytics is important as well and we also need good marketing. It's a mixed bag.

There's plenty to do in the milk industry.

What do you think should the government do to make the sector viable?

We really need to connect the farmers and the industry. Farming should really become an industry.

How do you cope with a food processing industry when hotel industry is dead amid the coronavirus pandemic?

I would put a lot of pressure on processing. See, consumption of food is not going down even if hotels are shut down. But there still could be home deliveries and government needs to continue the food processing at all times.

We have listening stories of grains rotting year after year. And you also mentioned the figure that 30% of it is wasted. There has to be some solution. Do you think there is anything that govt should be focusing on?

Ofcourse logistics is a solution but the consumption is down, hotels are closed. The only way is to preserve. To process and there is no shortcut. With all the shortages, we really need to act now. COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to bring a change.