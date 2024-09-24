'Fortunate': WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Welcomes ‘Historic International Investment Decision’ In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the ‘historic international investment decision’, after it was announced that in collaboration with the US, India will get its first-ever national security semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata.

Taking to X, Mamata said, “I am fortunate enough to share with you all the contribution of our West Bengal government in the historic international investment decision for Kolkata, as kindly announced by Hon'ble President of the USA with our Hon'ble PM Modi yesterday. The background story of our long and arduous exercises which lie behind the great news about a major American investment in our State in the semiconductor sector is truly worth sharing.”

The background story of our long and… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 23, 2024

“Since early last year, the State IT Dept. and our PSU Webel approached leading semiconductor industries as many chip-designing & packaging StartUps had relocated to various Webel IT Parks after the Covid pandemic. Global Foundries, Synopsis, Micron and a few other leading international semiconductor companies held a number of technology-symposiums in West Bengal. They visited our units and offices to discuss emerging technologies & investment potential. This year, the State Govt.-sponsored Global VLSI Conference 2024, held in Kolkata, witnessed participation of all leading giants from the Semiconductor industries. I assure all support to the emerging investment in this frontier sector. Let West Bengal be the true destination for knowledge-based Industries,” further read the post of the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development.

Mamata reviews flood situation in East Burdwan and Bankura

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited flooded areas of East Burdwan and Bankura and gave relief materials to the affected people.

She was also seen hearing the problems of the common people.

“I have asked the officials to immediately disburse the funds of crop insurance after the water recedes. I have directed all Government officials to be present on the ground, personally evaluating the extent of the damage, and taking immediate steps to alleviate the misery of those affected,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend administrative review meeting at Birbhum on Tuesday and coincidentally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) ‘strongman’ Anubrata Mondal is also likely to reach Birbhum at his residence after getting bail from Rouse Avenue Court over money laundering in alleged cattle smuggling scam.