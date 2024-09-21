'Man Made Flood': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Over Flood Issue

Mamata Banerjee visited the flood affected areas n Hoogly | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the flood like situation at various districts in South Bengal.

Calling it a ‘man made flood’, in her letter she had stated that the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) had released about 5 lakh cusec of water, triggering floods in several districts of South Bengal.

“I have visited the places to take first hand stock of the situation. What I have seen is miseries of people, damage of crops and properties. The state government is doing its best to save the lives and properties of people in the identified flood prone areas. Relief operations and shifting of people in the flood relief centre is in full swing,” read part of the letter.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that the release of water by DVC is ‘unplanned and unilateral’.

The letter also mentioned, “The state is now facing the biggest floods in Lower Damodar and adjoining areas after 2009. l earnestly request that you give this matter serious consideration and direct the concerned ministries to address these issues as top priority, including the sanction and release of substantial central funds to undertake extensive flood management works in the interest of people, who suffer the most.”

On the other hand, the Chief Minister has instructed sealing of the Bengal-Jharkhand borders. Following the instruction, several bordering points are sealed and a large number of trucks are seen standing on either side of the borders.

Following sealing of the Bengal-Jharkhand borders, political tussle started between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will write letters to the Union Home Minister, Governor and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for taking steps to return normalcy in the areas.

“After Mamata Banerjee dared to snap ties with the DVC, it seems that she has asked the Police to primarily cut off Bengal from Jharkhand as a revenge tactic. The Police have illegally blocked the National Highway at Chichira under Jhargram Administrative District and Kulti in Paschim Bardhaman Administrative District. The high handedness of the Police Authorities in West Bengal is evident as trucks carrying relief material for flood affected areas are also being blocked besides the ones carrying general trade materials from Jharkhand, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra, by illegally blocking the National Highway,” (sic) said Adikari taking to X.