Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton lauds India for exercising 'appropriate restraint' during Balakot airstrike

In recent days, against the backdrop of the Indo-China Galwan Valley clash, India's relationship with its neighbours as well as the country's military prowess has become a talking point for many across the world.

The US appears to have held China responsible for the violent face of, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticising the Chinese Army for "escalating" the border tension. The US also called the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) a "rogue actor".