As China-US tensions escalate, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo hail India's move to ban 59 China-made apps including TikTok

A couple of days after New Delhi banned apps with Chinese links, Republican leader and Indian American Nikki Haley said that India was continuing to show that it won't back down from a Chinese aggression.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The ban came against the backdrop of the current stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual control in eastern Ladakh. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

"Good to see India ban 59 popular apps owned by Chinese firms, including TikTok, which counts India as one of its largest markets," Haley tweeted on Wednesday.