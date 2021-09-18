Former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins TMC in presence of Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien

Kolkata: BJP Asansol MP Babul Supriyo who had 'quit politics' joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress under national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien on Saturday.

It can be recalled that on July 31 Supriyo on social media said he will quit politics after he was asked to resign from the minister post and also that if ever he would rejoin politics it would be with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Notably, after his’s lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal was selected as Bhabanipur candidate, Supriyo again took to social media and said that he brought Priyanka in BJP and also expressed his joy after Priyanka was pitched against TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo’s name also featured among the star campaigners for Tibrewal.

It is pertinent to mention that speculation about Supriyo joining the TMC made it to the headlines after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sympathy when he was removed from the Ministerial post earlier this year. However, Supriyo a day after the list was floated said he would not campaign and will stick to his decision of quitting politics.

BJP Spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya slammed Supriyo and claimed that Babul does everything for a small period of time. “Supriyo’s agenda was to be the minister only. This is not a politician theory. Even in 2024 BJP will have an MP from Asansol. Whatever Babul does he does it for a small period. He was a banker, singer and BJP MP for a small period of time. Now he will do TMC also for a small period of time,” said Shamik.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh showing sympathy to Supriyo said that the BJP had forgotten him after utilizing Supriyo’s capabilities.

“Babul Supriyo is a famous singer in Bollywood. He was sad after BJP had forgotten him. I have always on Twitter reminded him to leave BJP. Now he has taken the best decision of choosing the TMC. Now everyone should keep an eye on LoP Suvendu Adhikari,” said Kunal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 03:44 PM IST