Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's election agent accuses Mamata Banerjee of violating COVID-19 norms during campaigning

Kolkata: After TMC complained that BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has broken the pandemic protocol, Priyanka’s election agent Sajal Ghosh on Thursday complained to the returning officer against TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee for breaking protocol in Gurudwara.

“She visited the Bhabanipur Gurudwara with a huge number of people, flags and vehicles exceeding the rules and the regulations set by the Election Commission of India. Her supporters were seen flaunting the COVID rules by not wearing masks and using sanitizer. She visited the religious place and influenced and bribed the voters by giving offerings at the Gurudwara,” read a part of the letter.

Meanwhile, while campaigning in the Bhabanipur constituency, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that the police in civic uniform are joining her campaign to give an impression that BJP is breaking the protocols.

“If the police are keen on giving me protection then they should come in uniform. Moreover, I don’t want protection from police who refused to take complaints in post-poll violence and now joining in casual uniform is again trying to malign the image of BJP,” said Priyanka.

Notably, during the campaign few TMC supporters didn’t allow Priyanka to campaign and started a demonstration before her.

Former Union Minister Debasree Chowdhury and former BJP national general secretary Rahul Sinha also campaigned for Priyanka.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:37 PM IST