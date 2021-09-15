Bhabanipur bypoll: Mamata Banerjee visits Gurudwara, says 'Punjab’s history is linked with West Bengal'; see pics

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited Gurudwara Sant Kutiya in Bhabanipur to seek blessings ahead of the bypoll.

“I am here to take blessings from you all. I have been here several times to seek blessings and whenever I have free time I try to visit the Gurudwara,” said Mamata.

Reaching out to the Sikh community, the TMC supremo also said that she has supported the farmer’s movement and demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws of the BJP-led Central government.

“Punjab’s history is linked with West Bengal. Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore has also mentioned it in the National Anthem. These two states played the crucial role during India’s Independence. When I visited Andaman and Nicobar island, I observed that most of the freedom fighters are from Bengal and Punjab,” claimed Mamata also adding that she really like the Gurudwara's halwa, and whenever there is any occasion like Guru Purab, Guru Nanak Jayanti, she had always received the prasad from the Gurudwara.

Bhabanipur is a metropolitan constituency with around two lakh voters, and is home to a large number of Gujaratis, Marwaris and Sikhs alongside Bengali.

During the 2019 Parliamentary election, the BJP tried to get a hold in this constituency by influencing the non-Bengali voters but failed to keep the grip.

After Mamata's defeat in Nandigram to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated the Bhabanipur seat that he had won in the Assembly poll to mark the Chief Minister’s return. Sobhandeb will contest from Khardah constituency.

Bypoll in Bhabanipur will be held on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.

Check out pics below:

West Bengal, Sep 15 (ANI): West Bengal, Sep 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur (by-poll), Mamata Banerjee at Gurudwara Sant Kutiya, Bhabanipur in Kolkata on Wednesday. | (ANI Photo)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:06 PM IST