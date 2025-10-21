 Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased Alleged Father's Affair With Wife In Old VIDEO
Former Punjab Minister, Ex DGP Charged With Murder After Their Son's Mysterious Death, Deceased Alleged Father's Affair With Wife In Old VIDEO

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Akeel Akhtar(L) Mohammad Mustafa (M) Razia Sultana (R) | X

Chandigarh: A former minister in the Punjab goverment, Razia Sultana and her husband, former DGP Mohammed Mustafa, have been charged with the murder of their son, Aqil Akhtar, days after the 33-year-old was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Days after Aqil's death, shocking allegations have come to light, including those of an affair between his father and his wife.

Akhtar was found unconscious at his residence in Panchkula on the night of October 16. He was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The family initially said that Akhil died from a drug overdose, while police said he may have suffered a reaction to some medicines.

He also alleged his mother and sister of being part of the conspiracy against him. “Their plan is to either get me jailed on fake charges or have me killed,” Aqil alleged.

He when to claim that he suspected that his father knew his wife even before their marriage. “From the first day, she refused to be with me. She didn’t marry me, she married my father,” he claimed in the clip.

"I am stressed all the time. I don't know what to do. Should I clear my Bar exam and then file for a protection petition?" he said, further claiming that his family also snatched away his money.

Aqil's mother Razia Sultana was a former MLA from Malerkotla and served as a cabinet minister in the Congress government in Punjab from 2017-2022. She lost in Malerkotla in the 2022 assembly elections.   

