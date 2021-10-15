Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's condition is stable, he is recovering, says AIIMS Delhi officials

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who is admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is stable and recovering, hospital official told news agency ANI on Friday.

Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday, is under the observation of doctors, reported ANI.

The 89-year-old former prime minister has been admitted to a private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre of the hospital and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources told ANI.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inquired about the health of former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the AIIMS Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi met the former prime minister's wife, Gursharan Kaur, and also spoke to the doctors attending on Singh. The former Congress chief spent around half an hour at the hospital in the evening.

Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening after he suffered from fever and weakness.

A number of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have wished Singh good health and a speedy recovery.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:13 PM IST