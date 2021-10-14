Video and Photos: Rahul Gandhi visits former PM Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, meets his wife Gursharan Kaur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and enquired about his health. He also met Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur at the hospital.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Check pictures below:

Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Gursharan Kaur, wife of Manmohan Singh, during his visit to AIIMS to enquire about the health of the former prime minister, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi, Oct 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits AIIMS to enquire about the health of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi on Thursday. | (ANI Photo)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh. Modi tweeted, "I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Singh. "I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji," Kejriwal tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today morning visited AIIMS and enquired about the health condition of the former Prime Minister.

The 89-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources told news agency ANI.

According to IANS, Singh is getting the treatment by a team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Nitish Nayak. He had developed a fever two days ago and was feeling weak before being rushed to AIIMS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:12 PM IST