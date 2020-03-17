Former CJ Ranjan Gogoi must be pleased with himself, nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind

Not to forget several other landmark judgments -- the abolition of homosexuality, entry of women in Sabrimala temple and declaration of Right to Privacy as a fundamental right.

Of course, there were some personal controversies and allegations of sexual harassment, too, but which apparently did not blot his copybook.

Gogoi has many firsts against his name: for instance, he was the first person from the northeast to reach the top of the apex court. He will fill in the vacancy created by the retirement of KTS Tulsi.

The nomination has come in good time; he had retired as the chief justice of India last November.

Gogoi’s most quotable quotes was when he remarked at a public function that "independent judges and noisy journalists are democracy's first line of defence". Hopefully, he will make a racket in Parliament, feel his ardent supporters.

He will also be remembered for being part of a press conference hosted by the 'gang of four' senior-most judges which had questioned the then CJI's way of functioning.