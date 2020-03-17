Former CJ Ranjan Gogoi must be pleased with himself, nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind

New Delhi: Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi must be pleased with himself: he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. The President has set a precedent of sorts as few members of the judiciary have crossed the legal threshold into the legislative orbit.
Though there have been the likes of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam, who became the first Governor of Kerala, again appointed by the Narendra Modi Government.
Many will be happy at his nomination: after all, he has presided over many sensitive cases like the Ayodhya land dispute and took it to its logical conclusion. He also had under his purview the politically loaded Rafale fighter jet deal.
Not to forget several other landmark judgments -- the abolition of homosexuality, entry of women in Sabrimala temple and declaration of Right to Privacy as a fundamental right.
Of course, there were some personal controversies and allegations of sexual harassment, too, but which apparently did not blot his copybook.
Gogoi has many firsts against his name: for instance, he was the first person from the northeast to reach the top of the apex court. He will fill in the vacancy created by the retirement of KTS Tulsi.
The nomination has come in good time; he had retired as the chief justice of India last November.
Gogoi’s most quotable quotes was when he remarked at a public function that "independent judges and noisy journalists are democracy's first line of defence". Hopefully, he will make a racket in Parliament, feel his ardent supporters.
He will also be remembered for being part of a press conference hosted by the 'gang of four' senior-most judges which had questioned the then CJI's way of functioning.
