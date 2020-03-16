President Kovind nominates former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

On Monday, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the President of India.

The notification of the Official gazette read: "—In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member. “